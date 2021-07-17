Short Interest in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Expands By 56.0%

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of PAIC opened at $10.01 on Friday. Petra Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Get Petra Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAIC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Petra Acquisition by 1,103.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.