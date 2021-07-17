Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Rises By 158.3%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of QABSY opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $21.55.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.