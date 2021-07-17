Short Interest in Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Drops By 84.2%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.7 days.

Sasol stock remained flat at $$15.31 during trading on Friday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

