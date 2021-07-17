Short Interest in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Declines By 23.1%

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after buying an additional 654,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

SPRO opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

