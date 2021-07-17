Short Interest in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Decreases By 22.9%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 149,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

NYSE:UNF traded up $4.33 on Friday, reaching $216.18. The stock had a trading volume of 66,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,260. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.04. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in UniFirst by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in UniFirst by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in UniFirst by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.