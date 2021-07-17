Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Drops By 57.2%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 266.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $64.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.53. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $67.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

