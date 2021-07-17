Short Interest in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Declines By 65.3%

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the June 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

YSAC opened at $10.07 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Yellowstone Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

