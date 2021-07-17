Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMEGF. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

