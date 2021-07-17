SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $447.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.89. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 50.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIGA. TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,206,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.