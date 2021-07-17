Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBTX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

SBTX stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

