Silvercorp Metals’ (SVM) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$8.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.90% from the stock’s previous close.

SVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.60.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$6.21 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.79 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$135,018.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$275,275. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$25,038.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,800. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,317.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

