Simone Wu Sells 1,594 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $129,799.42.

FSR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,013,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,991. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $41,812,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,092,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $28,517,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fisker by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,933,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after buying an additional 1,285,848 shares in the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

