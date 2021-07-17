Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Major Shareholder Sells $905,729.60 in Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 27,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $905,729.60. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Frederick G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $415,850.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

