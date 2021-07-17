Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.92. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 161,787 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 96.10% and a negative net margin of 211.68%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Sino-Global Shipping America as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.