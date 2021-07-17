SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 17,375 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20.

Shares of SITE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.05. The stock had a trading volume of 267,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

