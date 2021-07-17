SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick Sells 4,632 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,632 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $411,090.00.

SITM stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.58 and a beta of 0.56. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SiTime by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SiTime by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

