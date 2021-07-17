Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.38. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.82.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

