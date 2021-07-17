Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase Sells 3,333 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $140,219.31.

David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $146,052.06.

On Thursday, July 1st, David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $66,390.71.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 4,207,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,314,989. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,883,000 after buying an additional 7,590,442 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,545,203 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $227,890,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 3,005.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,251,000 after buying an additional 5,055,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $184,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

