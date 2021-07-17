SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Down 79.1% in June

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLGWF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 152,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21. SLANG Worldwide has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$0.31 target price on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

