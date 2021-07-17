Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.08 and traded as high as C$5.43. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 125,389 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOT.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.08. The company has a market cap of C$367.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.