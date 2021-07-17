SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.65

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$30.65 and last traded at C$30.59, with a volume of 32031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.47.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$30.50 price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

