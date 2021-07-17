Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Société BIC stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66. Société BIC has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $40.41.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Société BIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

