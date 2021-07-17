Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.12. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.4432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.11%.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.