Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 263,000 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Soligenix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a market cap of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Soligenix by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Soligenix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.