Solvay’s (SOLVY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SOLVY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solvay has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SOLVY opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34. Solvay has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

