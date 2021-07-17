SoMee.Social (ONG) Price Tops $0.0257 on Top Exchanges

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $543.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 86,534,884 coins and its circulating supply is 86,519,696 coins. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

