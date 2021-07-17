Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 261,431 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 303,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

SRNE stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $19.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.