Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to post $26.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.10 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $5.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $113.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $185.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%.

Shares of SOHO stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 84,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.