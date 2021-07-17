SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 5,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $111,595.00. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $12,982,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after acquiring an additional 538,073 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $2,391,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

