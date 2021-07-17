SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

