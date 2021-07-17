Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23. Spectris has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

