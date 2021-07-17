Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491,409 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.78% of Sprout Social worth $85,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1,247.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,555 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,291 shares of company stock worth $18,390,230. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -159.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.50.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

