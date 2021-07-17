Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 48.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.7% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of SPT opened at $83.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $231,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $77,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,291 shares of company stock worth $18,390,230. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.