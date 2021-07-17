Spruce House Partnership Llc Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $153,945,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CIGI opened at $112.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 1.60. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $120.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 888.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 121,477 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

