SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPX FLOW worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLOW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of FLOW opened at $62.09 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.87 and a twelve month high of $71.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

