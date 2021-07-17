Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Down 64.8% in June

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the June 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Square Enix stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. 1,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.41. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $744.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

