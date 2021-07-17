Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Down 64.8% in June

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the June 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.
Square Enix stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. 1,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.41. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65.
Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $744.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
