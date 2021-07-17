Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Raised by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 2.0% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,941,000 after buying an additional 280,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $25,007,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283,985 shares of company stock valued at $298,948,301. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $237.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.98. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.54, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

