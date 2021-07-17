Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $254.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on strong Cash App engagement and its expanding customer base. Further, rising bitcoin revenues owing to robust Cash App are contributing well to the top-line. Also, strong adoption of Cash Card is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening momentum across sellers and online channels, and growing card-not-present GPV are expected to remain tailwinds. Moreover, robust online products, such as Square Online Store, Invoices, Virtual Terminal and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Higher investments and increasing product development expenses might hurt margins. Rising competition and foreign exchange headwinds remain concerns.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.74.

Shares of Square stock opened at $237.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 334.54, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,283,985 shares of company stock worth $298,948,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

