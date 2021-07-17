Square (NYSE:SQ) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $380.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.99% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.
NYSE SQ opened at $237.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.54, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.98.
In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283,985 shares of company stock valued at $298,948,301. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after buying an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.