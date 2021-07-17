Square (NYSE:SQ) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $380.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

NYSE SQ opened at $237.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.54, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.98.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283,985 shares of company stock valued at $298,948,301. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after buying an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

