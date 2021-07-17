STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

STAA opened at $129.48 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 588.57 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92. Insiders have sold 522,357 shares of company stock worth $73,287,828 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

