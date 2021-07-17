Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc Acquires 3,590 Shares

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,289.20.

Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 4,871 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,188.64.

On Friday, May 14th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 3,256 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.52.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 2,553 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $20,270.82.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 1,528 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,765.60.

On Monday, April 26th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 1,222 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $8,725.08.

NASDAQ SLNG opened at $8.36 on Friday. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $141.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 234,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.