STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 15th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 295.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.38.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.