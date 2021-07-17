Stakenet (XSN) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $27,558.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00368735 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001411 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001433 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001595 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,990,893 coins and its circulating supply is 118,451,855 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

