Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride Sells 2,456 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.42, for a total transaction of $529,071.52.

Kenneth Thomas Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84.

Stamps.com stock opened at $324.02 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.65. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STMP. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

