Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $541,599.75.

STWD traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,317. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

