Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $541,599.75.
STWD traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,317. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.
