Status Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Status has a market capitalization of $207.89 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.00799875 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

