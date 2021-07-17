Stephen Furlong Sells 2,473 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,095.00.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.40. 14,860,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,135,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $243.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

