Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

SHIP stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $156.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.82. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday.

Seanergy Maritime Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.