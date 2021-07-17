Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 97,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

PSEC stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.