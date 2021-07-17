Stephens Inc. AR Invests $73,000 in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after acquiring an additional 116,872 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $506.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.02.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.